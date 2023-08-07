The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has raised the alarm over activities of fraudsters dangling contracts and cloning the commission’s official website.

The NDDC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Ibitoye Abosede, stated that the contract documents circulating online did not emanate from the commission.

The statement said the latest scam circulating online was another communication between fraudsters and a United States-based company purporting to indicate that there is a contract award committee within the Commission, processing tenders for jobs.

It stated that the letter circulating online has the name of the former Chairman of the Governing Board of NDDC as the Chairman of the said Committee.

The statement added that, in order to make the scam look authentic, the fraudsters also sent out another communication to the company advising them to contact Mr. Charles Ogunmola, the Project Director.

The commission made it clear that the Ogunmola, who is the commission’s Executive Director, Projects, is not a party to this communication.

The statement reads in part: “The latest scam circulating online is another communication between fraudsters and a US based company purporting to indicate that a ‘Contract Award Committee’ within the Commission is processing tenders for jobs.

“The letter has the name of the former Chairman of the Governing Board as the Chairman of this Committee. As part of the plot to make the scam look authentic, the fraudster(s) also sent another communication to the company advising them to contact, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, the Project Director.

“It is important to state that Ogunmola, who is actually the Executive Director, Projects, is not a party to this communication, neither does the phone number provided by the fraudster(s), +234 903 495 8638 belong to him.

“We wish to state that the documents (and its contents) are fake and did not originate from the Commission or any of its officials (past or present). For the avoidance of doubt, there is no ‘Contract Award Committee’ in the Commission. We hereby totally disclaim the letter and all associated communication.

“We wish to state for the benefit of all concerned that Contract awards in NDDC follow due process stipulated by the Procurement Act. At the end of that process, the successful bidder is issued an award letter signed by the Director of Procurement.

“That award letter is on a security paper, has a serial number and a QR code. Contract award letters do not come from any other official.”