The Management of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the indefinite postponement of its 2024 Staff Promotion Examination.

This was disclosed in a press statement by the acting director, directorate of information and digital communication of NECO, Azeez Sani, on Saturday.

It would be recalled that the examination was earlier scheduled to hold on February 14 and 15, 2024, in Minna, Niger State.

According to him, the postponement was in compliance with the directive of the Committee on Basic Examination Bodies of the House of Representatives as contained in a letter referenced NASS/HR/10/CT.20/64 dated February 9, 2024 and signed by the chairman of the legislative Committee, Hon. Oboku Abonsizibe Oforji.

“With this development, all NECO Staff who are due for promotion this year, should note that the exercise has been put on hold indefinitely,” the statement added.