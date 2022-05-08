Stakeholders have canvassed for policies to be in place for the provision of critical infrastructure to make the nation’s real sector of the economy globally competitive.

Infrastructure development is a key contributor to a conducive business environment. It is a precondition for private sector development and a key enabler of regional integration. Meanwhile, studies have shown that increasing the stock of infrastructure investments in core sectors by one percent can increase GDP growth by up to one percentage point.

The promotion of manufacturing in Nigeria is high on the agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, as this informed the flagship policy of the federal government known as the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which focuses on: Stimulating growth in the economy; investing in the Nigerian people; and making the economy globally competitive.

It will be recalled that recently, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, unveiled Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) to Nigeria, a privately-managed infrastructure and industrial vehicle that will harness opportunities for Nigeria’s infrastructure development by originating, structuring, executing and managing end-to-end bankable projects in that space.

Stakeholders hoped that the InfraCo, which is seeking N15 trillion funding in addition to N1 trillion equity contribution of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the African Finance Corporation (AFC), and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) will address the infrastructure needs of the country.

Speaking on infrastructure development, the president of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide Udeagbala said “The most pragmatic solution to the problem of Nigeria’s widening infrastructure deficit is to seek a wider collaboration between the public and private sector for infrastructure development, as is evident in the success stories of the Presidential Executive Order 7 of 2019 on Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.”

According to Udeagbala, this Executive Order constitutes what is effectively a non-interest loan by the private sector to the government towards infrastructure development, payable in future, in the form of tax credits. NACCIMA is on hand to work with government and other stakeholders to promote the wide adoption of this opportunity to accelerate economic growth and development.

“The need for urgent solutions to meet the infrastructure needs of our economy bears repeating as the Nigerian private sector must now prepare for increased competition from trade agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement. We also use this opportunity to call for the passage of the National Transport Commission (NTC) bill into law because the lack of a regulatory framework has been an impediment to private sector investment.”

The president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, stated “the private sector plays a vital role in the Nigerian economy in terms of revenue generation, strategic partnerships, job creation, investment facilitation, and trade promotion, among others.

“The private sector accounts for over 80 percent of total economic activities in Nigeria. It is therefore imperative to ensure an enabling operating environment for investors in the economy. A thriving private sector means more company taxes revenues for the government to meet critical infrastructural obligations. It is a win-win scenario.”

He also said that, “it is our collective responsibility to seek and demand an enabling investment environment for the advancement of the Nigerian economy and the good of all investors and economic players.

“However, to achieve this, we need to have the right policy and regulatory framework. Our policies and regulations must foster business competitiveness at national, sub-regional, continental, and global levels. The environment must support businesses, preserve investments, and create job opportunities. Genuine commitment to implementing key reforms would not only stimulate output growth but would also put the nation on the path of macroeconomic stability over the medium term.”

Dr Timi Olubiyi, an entrepreneurship and business management expert, said infrastructure is basic essential services that should be put in place to enable development to occur.

According to Olubiyi, economic development of Nigeria can be facilitated and accelerated by the presence of infrastructure, saying, if these facilities and services are not in place, development will be very difficult and in fact can be likened to a very scarce commodity that can only be secured at a very high price and cost.

He noted further that.,“it is clear that infrastructure is an integral part of Nigeria economic growth. Undermining it, is undermining the growth and development of Nigerian economy. So, if the real sector which is the engine of growth is to propel Nigerian growth and development, infrastructure should be given qualitative and adequate attention.”