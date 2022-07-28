Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said the process of electing its new president is still ongoing and would be completed today and a new president of the body unveiled.

The association has therefore debunked a report that Rev. Daniel Okoh has emerged as its new president.

A statement that was signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji who is media assistant to CAN’s president, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, said CAN is scheduled to hold its general assembly on July 28 (today), where the new president would be made known to the public.

The statement added that although it is true that the Most Rev Okoh has emerged as the candidate from the Electoral College, this must be ratified by the National Executive Council and the General Assembly.

According to the statement, “The attention of the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria has been drawn to the story going round that the Most Rev. Daniel Okoh has emerged the new President of the CAN,” he said in the statement.

According to reports, the announcement of the purported president is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the CAN’s General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth. For the record, Daramola is not the spokesman of the Association but the General Secretary.”

“The letter being referred to was the Invitation Letter sent to the members of the National Executive Council and the blocs’ leaders of the association to complete the process that will lead to the emergence of the new president.

“According to the CAN’s Constitution, Article 17 (9) viii-xi, the National Executive Council and the General Assembly must ratify the nomination of the candidate before CAN. So, the process is still ongoing and it will be completed on Thursday.”