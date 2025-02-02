He lumps them with the group of evil spirits, representing the powers of darkness in all their ramifications.

So, all attacks and harassments from the enemy and all bombardments you face from the kingdom of darkness are divided into those two categories:

1. The serpentine enemies;

2. The scorpion enemies.

WHAT ARE SCORPIONS?

Scorpions are venomous insects, very poisonous. It may not kill immediately, but the silent poison has already got inside;

So scorpions represent those enemies that bite, and it will appear as if nothing has happened, only for the thing to manifest later.

PROPHETIC DECLARATION

I am praying for anyone here, that has received the bite of the spiritual scorpions, and it has not manifested now; it is waiting to manifest when you marry, or when you have something good to celebrate, or when you have some good things in your hands:

I decree that, all such people who have received such a bite should receive their deliverance now, in the name of Jesus.

The scorpions are shaped like lobsters. They are found in dry and dark places. You find them under stones, under ruins

They are carnivorous in their habits;

They move about in a threatening manner, with their tail elevated like that. At the back of their tail is a sting;

The scorpion is a very frightful creature. It has eight feet, eight eyes, a long and jointed tail, ending in a pointed weapon, which is the sting;

-It is an extremely dangerous insect. The scorpion is made easily angry, and the sting is terrible and can cause death.

Revelation 9 tells us that scorpions will bite some people, and their sting is very great.

_-They are responsible for death that comes without expectation. They come quietly. A person bitten by the scorpion sleeps and does not wake up;

-The scorpion will not attack you with the violence and ferociousness of a tiger. It will not attack you like a lion. It instead dances around the victim until it draws near enough to strike with its tail.

One will not know that there is true danger until it is very, very late.

-The scorpion is more subtle and quiet in its attack than the serpent, being a simple, emotionless, and deadly creature at the same time. So, the scorpion stands for cold-blooded, wicked simplicity

They are terrible insects. The scorpions will fight and kill and even devour any rival scorpions around.

Somebody did an experiment.

_He put 100 scorpions. By the time he came back in a few hours’ time, there were only 14 remaining alive.

They had fought themselves and destroyed themselves.

It is an enemy devoid of mercy; wickedness in its most destructive form.

The scorpion also makes a strange dance when it wants to mate with the opposite sex. So, it is the spirit of the scorpion that controls all forms of pornography.

And if you are here and you are watching pornography, know for sure: there is no way witches will leave you alone.

There is no way you will not get into the rage of scorpionic witchcraft. They are the ones controlling it.

*LIt looks very innocent. You may feel, “But I am not harming anybody,” “I am not committing fornication,. I am not sleeping with anybody, I am just watching it.”

oBut yes, that is how the scorpionic rage operates. It looks harmless, but it is a terrible thing it is doing to your destiny.

-It is interesting to know that immediately the scorpion approaches its victim, it dances as though it has won itself a prize from a fight;

It represents relentless attacks. Nobody eats scorpions, and there are plenty of them in the forests and deserts.

Christians have not paid enough attention to the scorpion part of Luke 10:19. We seem to have forgotten that that part is in the Bible. We only deal with the serpent part of it;

Scorpions can live in harsh environments, and they like the night.

They can live for up to 35 years; they can survive very hot or cold temperatures. They can actually survive in -20 Centigrade or even 50° Centigrade

-They can survive in water even without oxygen for almost 80 days. This is the rage of scorpion witchcraft.

The most celebrated example of scorpionic witchcraft in the Bible was Samson and Delilah.

If you put Samson and Delilah in a ring and asked them to fight physically, Samson would break Delilah into pieces. But when the battle of the scorpion started, she had entered into him completely, and he did not know.

The trouble with scorpionic witchcraft is that some may have been bitten even from the womb, some as children, some as unbelievers, but there is no manifestation now, so they think that there is no problem, but it is only waiting to manifest in the future.

PROPHETIC DECLARATION

I am praying right now:

Anything planted into anybody’s life, to waste that life, that has not manifested, now but is planning to manifest in the future: I destroy them, in the name of Jesus.

A Fourteen fold amen!

When a person is under the rage of the scorpions, which represents the devil, principalities, and powers in all their ramifications, but very quiet, very subtle, very malicious, and very crafty, you need to be on your toes; You need to pray.

Immediately the scorpion attack is on, a life will be very good, but wasted. And it is a tragedy for you to look at your life and discover that you have wasted it.

It is a tragedy to have the poison of the enemy in your body and you do not know.

I have shared this with you before, and I am sharing it now with sorrow in my heart. I wish that what I know now, I knew it then. But I did not know. We just used to dance in our church.

Sometimes, we would take up to ten offerings, dancing up and down. We did not know anything.

It was a wedding ceremony. I was in the choir.

The wedding was over, and they had blessed the couple. We were singing that all shall be well, and they went out

They got to where they wanted to take pictures with the couple. All of a sudden, in the full glare of everybody, the bride put her hand on her wedding gown and tore it.

Before we could say Jesus is Lord, she was practically naked. They rushed to carry her, pushing her into the car, straight to the hospital.

It was a scorpionic attack. The attack had been there with a trigger to manifest on her wedding day.

PROPHETIC DECLARATION

Any evil power that has not manifested now, that is waiting to manifest in anybody’s life in the future, die, in the name of Jesus.

When the scorpion bite is at work, or when its venom has entered into the body:

Person could be very busy, but not effective

Immediately you announce to anybody about your program, it will fail. The only program you do that will not fail is the one that you did not tell anybody about.

You can be using your money to bless those whom God has cursed;

You will have the wrong business partners or wrong colleagues everywhere.

You may be using your life to take all the wrong examinations

You pick up all the degrees and certificates in the wrong places;

You are pursuing an exam that nobody set for you. It means that something is already inside, but it is just boiling. It is yet to manifest;

A person could be very effective, but in the wrong things.

What a tragedy at the end of life, to discover that the bite of the scorpion has made you place the ladder of your life on the wrong wall._

It is a terrible tragedy when a forest dies in a seed, when a woman dies in a girl, or when a man dies in a boy, all because of the bite of the scorpions.

There are very serious prayers to pray. It may be the kind of prayer you have never prayed before.

The scorpion has eight legs, and in Revelation 21:8,We see a good description of what the eight legs represent. We are about to start praying now, but it is good to see what these eight legs represent.

Revelation 21:8 (KJV) says: But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.

The eight legs are the:

1. Fearful;

2. Unbelieving;

3. Abominable;

4. Murderers;

5. Whoremongers;

6. Sorcerers;

_7. Idolaters;

Liars.

These are the eight legs of the scorpion with which it operates.

Is there any fear in your life? There is a scorpion bite;

You find it difficult to have faith in God? There is a scorpion bite;

You are practicing abominable things? There is a scorpion bite;

You are involved in all forms of sexual perversion and whoremongering? There is a scorpion bite

There is no sexual perversion that leaves you the way it finds you. It will leave you in a more destructive state.

Once you are being attacked by the power of sorcery and they are able to get access to you, There is a scorpion bite;

For the enemy to come against you and succeed, there must be a ladder inside of you. Idolatry is anything you place ahead of God. It is a scorpion bite;

Telling lies, is a scorpion bite. As you are telling those lies, you are putting your name in the register of the devil, who is the father of lies, and you are exposing yourself to attacks from the enemy;_

I am praying that the prosperity of these eight departments in any life here, will be scattered today, in the name of Jesus.

PRAYER POINTS

1. Serpentine witchcraft of my father’s house, vomit my virtues and die, in the name of Jesus;

2. Power base of my enemies, hear the Word of the Lord: disappoint them in the name of Jesus;

3. Scorpionic powers of my father’s house, release my virtues and die, in the name of Jesus;

4. Serpent bite, Scorpion bite assigned against me, die, in the name of Jesus;

5. Scorpion venom, Serpent venom in my body, come out now, in the name of Jesus;

Pray this three hot times

6. Fetish powers, release my star, in the name of Jesus;

7. Powers assigned to stagnate me, you are liars; die in the name of Jesus.

God bless you and your family, in Jesus name, amen!