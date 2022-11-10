The Niger State Government has constituted a committee to establish the circumstances leading to the death of a former Commissioner of Information in the State and one-time Editor at LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, Danladi Ndayebo.

The committee is to establish wether or not medical personnel and operational deficiencies at IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna, the State capital, contributed to his death.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello has directed the committee to report back within seven days.

Ndayebo died on Monday after an auto crash on Minna-Suleja highway on Sunday. He was buried in Minna on Tuesday after a funeral prayer attended by his former principal and immediate-past Niger State governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and APC governorship candidate in the State, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, among other eminent persons.

Until his death, he was the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors in Abuja.