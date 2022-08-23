Federal government of Nigeria (FGN) has joined the 66 countries membership of Budapest convention on cybercrime to enhance international cooperation.

The national security adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) said Nigeria officially ratified its membership on July 6, 2022 after 5-years efforts to fulfil the requirements.

A statement by the head, strategic communication office of the national security adviser (ONSA) Zakari Usman said the development follows the approval of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, and the signing of the instrument of accession by President Muhammadu Buhari as well as transmission to the Council of Europe on 6 July 2022.

Nigeria had enacted the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 as the legal framework for the codification of criminal activities in the cyberspace.

The Act was aimed at guaranteeing, amongst others, the safe use of the cyberspace and minimize the attendant risks to online platforms and critical infrastructure with consequential negative impact.

As part of efforts to implement its provisions, the federal government developed a comprehensive National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021, establishment of the Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT) and the National Digital Forensic Laboratory, amongst others.

He said: “As an essential component of the Act, Section 41(2b) provides for conformity of the Nigerian cybercrime and cybersecurity laws and policies with regional as well as international standards. The objective is to support and be part of international cooperation in addressing the menace of cybercrime.

“This is considering the cross-border nature of cybersecurity threats and the dire need for synergy as well as effective collaboration with the international community to tackle the ever-increasing challenge”.