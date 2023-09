*TODAY’S TRENDING NEWS*

LEADERSHIP Newspapers

Friday September 22, 2023

Depleting Number Of Justices Overstretches Supreme Court

Edo Deputy Gov Shaibu Begs Obaseki For Forgiveness

Rising Demand Pushes Naira To N1000/$1

FCTA Recovers N1.9bn Ground Rent After Wike’s Order

Nigeria’s Challenges Are Surmountable, Says Abdulsalami

Tinubu, First African Leader To Ring NASDAQ Bell

Palliatives: As Ultimatum Ends, NLC Strategises For Indefinite Strike

CBN Postpones MPC Meeting Over Non-confirmation Of Gov, Deputies

SERAP Slams Oil Companies Over Niger Delta Environmental Crisis

NEDC To Establish Boko Haram Museum

3 Of 8 Kidnapped Corps Members Rescued

14 Die In Nasarawa Boat Mishaps In 2 Weeks

Terrorism: Niger Worse Hit Than Borno – Bago

Begging For A Seat At The Table

Needed Electoral Reforms

For more news visit – https://www.leadership.ng