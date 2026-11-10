Nigeria and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 2027 Hajj pilgrimage, setting out a framework for improved operations, stronger coordination and better welfare services for Nigerian pilgrims.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah signed the agreement on Tuesday, 10 November, at the Super Dome in Jeddah.

NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, signed on behalf of Nigeria, while Saudi Arabia’s Vice-Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, represented the Kingdom.

The agreement covers Nigeria’s Hajj quota allocation, compliance with Saudi regulations, operational deadlines and arrangements for essential services, including accommodation, transportation and healthcare.

It also provides for closer cooperation between both countries to address logistical challenges, monitor service standards and safeguard pilgrims’ welfare.

Speaking at the ceremony, according to a press statement signed by Shafii Sani Mohammed, Head of Information and Publications at NAHCON, and released on Tuesday night, Ambassador Yusuf commended the Saudi Government and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for sustained investment in pilgrimage infrastructure, improvements in Hajj arrangements and continued engagement with Nigeria.

He reaffirmed NAHCON’s commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration and improving services for Nigerian pilgrims ahead of the 2027 pilgrimage.

In his remarks, Mashat disclosed that Saudi Arabia recorded a 93 per cent pilgrim satisfaction rate during the 2026 Hajj, commending Nigeria for contributing to the achievement.

He also praised Nigeria for meeting established timelines for the 2027 Hajj preparations and urged NAHCON to sustain the progress.

The ceremony was attended by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Yakubu Gambo, and members of the National Assembly led by the Chairman of the House Committee on Hajj Pilgrimage, Hon. Jafar Mohammed, alongside other senior officials.

NAHCON said it would work with State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, licensed Hajj tour operators and relevant Saudi institutions to implement the agreement, strengthen service monitoring and resolve potential challenges before the commencement of the 2027 pilgrimage.