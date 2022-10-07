As a child with aspirations and burning desire to impact my society positively and make an exceptional impact among my generations, I would want the government to improve our standard of education. As we all know, education is important to the development of any society or a country in general. The government should also offer mandatory scholarship to students that outrival to enable them attend any tertiary institution in any part of the world.

I deeply worried by the brazen corruption, gross absence of role models, unabated killings of innocent Nigerians, soaring unemployment, very poor and non-judicious application of scarce resources, which have made the country a laughing stock in the comity of nations.

I think Nigeria should be more successful than it is now. There are no reasons for other nations to look at us with distrust, because the country is blessed with natural resources and intelligent people. The government should provide good education for all children in the country, and also provide conducive environment for learning and make it fun. Now a days most of the leaders of Nigeria are not role models, as they are not governing well. But they should do more to make Nigeria a better place and see to the children’s’ as well as the Nigerian citizens’ welfare in general.

Nigeria is a very amusing country, with good and patriotic citizens. What is needed is a visionary leaders to take us to the Assured Land. At this point I think government should also provide free healthcare and constant power supply and also government should make use of our natural resources for the good of the citizens. The leadership in Nigeria is greedy and corrupt.

The shoot up cost of living in the country is what wants the government to tackle right away, in view of the harsh effect that it has on parents and the society at large. The cost of living in Nigeria has shoot up in recent times, despite the nation’s enormous economic prospect. The cost of textbooks, food items as well as power supply worries me. As children, we want a change in the country. Government should listen to our complaints and make the country a better place for students.”

For me, government should look into the agricultural sector. We all know that Nigeria has fertile land. Because agriculture has been relegated to the background and made unattractive, we are urging the government to make it attractive so that youths would embrace it, and in the process drive down unemployment figures, which will help to create more jobs. Farmers should be provided with facilities and loans. Government should also do something about our roads to reduce the rate of robbery, kidnappings and accidents.

Furthermore, we wants government to create an avenue for children to inter-face freely with leaders and express themselves on issues that bother them. As we all know one of the primary responsibilities of any government is the protection of life and property of its citizens. Also, a government has the responsibility of providing basic amenities for the benefit and comfort of the citizens.

At last we the children are therefore calling on governments at all levels to create a conducive environment for us to grow, as descendants would judge us harshly if we bequeath a fractured country to generations yet unborn.

My vision for Nigeria is for it to become a peaceful nation, where citizens are safe and children are well educated and prepared for a bright future.

Nasir is the

Chief whip of Katsina State Children Parliament