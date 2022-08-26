Nigerian internet fraudster, Ramon Abbass, better known as Hushpuppi, will be sentenced on September 21, 2022, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for Central District of California, Los Angeles.

This was made known to Channels Television in a mail on Friday by the court’s Director of Media Relations, Thom Mroze.

The Nigerian, who had defrauded many people of their hard earned money, running into millions of dollars, has had his sentence moved three times since getting convicted in 2021.

The first came on February 14, then postponed to June 11 and now it has been put off until September 21.

Mrozek confirmed that “Hushpuppi is currently scheduled to be sentenced by a federal judge in Los Angeles on September 21.”

Hushpuppi had pleaded guilty to the alleged $1.1m fraud last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He met his waterloo when he defrauded a Qatari businessman and was subsequently arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the Police in that country.