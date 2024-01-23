Director of Social Communication, Catholic Diocese of Umuahia, Rev. Fr. Leonard Ehiemere, has lamented that Nigerian journalists are among the most-challenged in developing countries.

Father Ehiemere said this, yesterday, while preaching at the annual beginning-of-the-year thanksgiving service of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Abia State council, in Umuahia, the state capital.

He listed the challenges as poor remuneration, threat and insecurity of life, job security, lack of modern tools and “in some cases their failure to improve their skills or equip themselves adequately”.

“You need to update your skills because the world is fast changing; attend seminars and workshops, buy good instruments, respect your employers, and let the society have confidence in you,” he noted.

The director argued that despite the challenges, they should practice with the fear of God, saying as the conscience of the society and voice of the voiceless, their responsibilities are much and tasking.

Ehiemere, who based the message on the book of John 15: 1-8, commended members of the council for commencing the year with the service, describing it as a sign of humility, gratitude and appreciation to God.

In his speech, the special guest and members representing Umunnechi constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon Mathias Ume harped on the need for journalists to be credible and unbiased.

Delivering a paper entitled, “The role of the press: The new Abia perspective,” he explained that, “For the media to be credible, it has to take responsibility for getting its facts right”.

Ume, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Budget and Planning, and member, committee on media, added that to hold leaders accountable, the media must operate strictly according to its ethics.

In his remarks earlier, the council chairman, Comrade Victor Ndukwe said the service affords the members opportunity to come together to appreciate God for His mercies in the past year and to dedicate the new year to Him.

He lauded both past and present leaders of the council for honouring the invitation to the service, adding that under his watch, the members will work in synergy with other stakeholders for the socioeconomic development of the society.