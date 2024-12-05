Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have neutralised a notorious leader of a cult group, Ikem ThankGod who is popularly known as ‘General 2 Man.’

LEADERSHIP learnt that the deceased criminal suspect was known for kidnapping and armed robbery in Ahoada-East and Ahoada-West local government areas of the state.

Parading the remains of the suspect before journalists at the Command headquarters in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Bala, accused the deceased of wreaking havoc in communities in the two local government areas.

Bala stated that preliminary investigation showed that ‘General 2 Man’ was responsible for many violent crime in the areas.

He also linked the deceased to the killing of a boat driver in December 2023, the shooting of one SP Bello, a police officer, during the rescue of one Adebayo, a kidnap victim and killing of a man from the South-East after collecting ransom.

The police commissioner further alleged that ‘General 2 Man’ also snatched a red colour Toyota Camry car and was responsible for incessant vandalisation of pipelines and other critical infrastructure, as well as killing of some oil company workers and a couple on March 5, 2024.

Bala disclosed that the cases involving ‘General 2 Man’ were pending and under investigation when he met his waterloo on Thursday, December 5, 2024, as he was planning to carry out another criminal operation.