Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, on Thursday, announced that she has begun treatment for her illness, Lupus, at a United States hospital.

The actress had earlier in the year disclosed that she was battling the autoimmune disease.

Sharing pictures of herself at the hospital on her verified Instagram handle on Thursday, Afolabi revealed that she was undergoing treatment at The John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, United States of America.

She wrote, “I commenced my lupus treatment journey today 06/30/2022 with @hopkinsmedicine Alihamdulilah.”

She appreciated fellow thespians, Mercy Aigbe, Funke Akindele-Bello, Toyin Abraham, Yomi Fabiyi, Akin Olaiya, Adeoti Kazim, Shola Kosoko, Wumi Toriola, and others, who sponsored her fundraiser.