Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a Northern-based group under the umbrella of Atiku Success Movement (ASM), North-east chapter, has said that the region is entirely for the former vice president and the PDP presidential candidate, Alh Atiku Abubakar to take.

According to the group, the entire North-East citizens and progressive Nigerians are fully behind Alh Abubakar adding that the former VP is the only candidate among all the contenders jostling for the highly coveted seat of the president, who has the requisite capacity, connections and experience to hit the ground running from day one if he wins the election.

“We took a tour of the north and other five geo-political zones across the country and from our findings, it was discovered that Atiku is not only the most popular but also the preferred even among the masses,” the group said through their coordinator, Engr Ezekiel Mbaya.

Briefing journalists in Kaduna on the need for Nigerians to consider the future of the country in terms of sustainable growth and development, Mbaya said, “Nigeria can’t afford to have someone with regional or state experience of leadership to capture power and begin to tell us stories again.”