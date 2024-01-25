The management of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), has called on the general public to disregard social media rumours of a purported recruitment exercise and supply contract at the university.

The university, in a disclaimer dated January 15, 2024 and signed by the Ag. Director of Human Resources, Dr. Muyiwa Akintola, on behalf of the registrar, said phone calls, text messages, Whatsapp, Facebook and other social media platforms are being used to spread the rumours and, therefore, urged the public to disregard them.

“The university management vehemently decried these rumours as not only false but also harmful, malicious and deceptive. The Vice-Chancellor does not provide employment, grants or contracts or carry out official functions through social media platforms,” the communication said.

It added that the Vice-Chancellor is committed to upholding the principles of transparency, integrity and due process in all his official duties.

NOUN, therefore, urged staff and the general public, including job seekers and those pursuing contracts “to understand that neither the Vice-Chancellor nor any representative will demand financial inducement to carry out official responsibilities.”

The university, Akintola explained, does not engage the services of external agents for recruitment or contract awarding process.

The communication added that “in the light of the above, any action purportedly performed on behalf of the university or the Vice-Chancellor concerning contract awards or staff recruitment on social media platforms, SMS and phone calls are unequivocally disclaimed by the university.”

As such, it warned individuals and groups who transact business under the university’s name via the platforms that they do so at their own risk as the university will not be held liable for any imprudent venture.