Father’s Day: NGO Urges Focus On Men’s Mental Health

Amid concerns that fathers face significant and specific challenges which can affect their mental health, a non-profit and non-governmental organisation in Nigeria , A Mother’s Love Initiative (AMLi) has advised fathers not to shy away from seeking mental health care when necessary.

The NGO with the aim to safeguard the well-being and future of African children by employing research, advocacy, and psychosocial interventions in a statement issued to mark this year’s Father’s Day with the theme “The Father, His Mindset, His Wellbeing” signed by AMLi’s Founder, Executive Director, Barrister Hanatu A. Enwemadu, stressed the importance of the role of fathers in the family and the society.

She pointed out that fatherhood is a lifelong responsibility which requires a whole lot as a father gives his very all.

“As we celebrate Father’s Day in 2023 with the theme:’ The Father, His Mindset, His Wellbeing,’ it is important we bring to mind the need for everyone to seriously take into consideration the mental and general well-being of the men around us,’’ Enwemadu said.

Sje said, “According to research fathers need mental health support for their own wellbeing and that of their partners and children. Becoming a father is an extremely important life event for a man. Fathers can experience new emotions, feelings, and changes initiated by the transition into parenthood.

‘’Research shows that around 10 per cent of new fathers experience depression, and yet there is still little understanding about this let alone appropriate support. Fathers’ mental health matters for many reasons; we need to understand more about how we can help fathers. If we help fathers, we help mothers.