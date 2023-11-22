The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is gearing up to host the maiden IGP Open National Mixed Martial Arts Championship at the indoor hall, Package ‘B’ of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The championship, aptly named ‘ABUJA2023′ and scheduled to take place from December 1 to 4, is aimed at promoting multi-agency collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and other agencies of government at all levels with a view to serve the needs of citizens for people-centric institutions and police engagements.

According to the organisers, prior to the championship, a sensitization and orientation seminar tagged ‘NPF MMN, Let’s Participate’ will be held at the Goodluck Ebele International Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters Abuja for Nigerian Police Force mixed martial arts athletes, coaches, referees and physical health education instructors from all Police training institutions.

The organisers added that the seminar slated for December 2, 2023, is expected to facilitate the needed sensitisation and awareness among all mixed martial arts stakeholders and members of the public as it will serve as a crucial platform for planning and organisation of the IGP Open National Mixed Martial Arts Championship, Abuja 2023.

A female officer of the Nigerian Police Force, Juliet Ukah, is reigning African EFC Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion. She defeated South Africa’s Crystal Van Wyk to emerge champion in the African Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) in April this year.

The Nigerian police officer left scars on Van Wyk’s face before winning the fight by unanimous decision.