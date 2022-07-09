The League Management Company (LMC) has announced that the remaining fixtures of the 2021/22 season will be played simultaneously on Sunday at all centres.

According to the LMC, the decision is to allow for equity and fair play as the season reaches its climax.

With this development, matchday 37 and 38 games will now be played on the same day.

Stanley Eguma’s Rivers United have already won the title, the first time in the history of the club.Former champions, Plateau United have also cemented the second position.

Rivers United and Plateau United will campaign in the CAF Champions League next season.The race for the third position which guarantees a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup is however still open.

Remo Stars, Kwara United, Rangers, Enyimba, and Sunshine Stars are vying for the ticket.Also, the relegation battle is still on with five clubs in a tough fight to escape the drop.

MFM were relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last weekend.