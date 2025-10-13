Nasarawa United, affectionately referred to as the Solid Miners, further cemented their dominance in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) as they notched up a commendable 2-1 victory against Enugu Rangers. The riveting match, held on Sunday, showcased Nasarawa’s determination and resilience to stretch their lead at the pinnacle of the table to four points.

With this victory, the Solid Miners have accumulated a total of 19 points from eight matches, signalling their intent to secure the title as they continue their remarkable performance this season.

In their quest to keep up with the top contenders, Abia Warriors delivered a laudable performance against El Kanemi Warriors, claiming a convincing 2-0 win. The win elevated Abia to second place on the log with 15 points.

Meanwhile, Enyimba suffered 1-0 defeat to Kun Khalifa in Owerri. The defeat left them in third place on the league table with 13 points, raising concerns about their recent form. Enyimba has struggled to convert chances into goals, and this latest setback will undoubtedly prompt the coaching staff to reassess their strategies going forward. As they aim to recapture their competitive edge, the club will need to regroup and focus on rectifying their shortcomings in the upcoming fixtures.

In other matchday highlights, Katsina United showcased their attacking prowess with a resounding 3-1 victory over Remo Stars, enhancing their standing within the league. Ikorodu City secured a narrow 1-0 triumph against Bendel Insurance, while Kano Pillars battled to a 1-1 draw with Shooting Stars, illustrating the competitive nature of the league.

Additionally, Wikki Tourist and Kwara United also shared the spoils in a closely contested 1-1 affair, and Warri Wolves FC played out a similar draw with Niger Tornadoes. Each of these matches demonstrates the unpredictable and thrilling character of the NPFL as teams fight to assert their dominance.

As the landscape of the Nigeria Premier Football League becomes increasingly intriguing, Nasarawa United appears to be in formidable form, whilst Abia Warriors and Enyimba will be keen to sharpen their tactics as they prepare for the challenges ahead. With the title race heating up, anticipation builds for the next round of fixtures, where each team will look to establish their credentials in pursuit of glory.