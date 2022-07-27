The federal government has said it has concluded plans to commence the disbursement of N20,000 each to rural women across the country via the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The Grant for Vulnerable Groups programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari administration. It is consistent with the national target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during a media parley with stakeholders on the implementation of the grant for vulnerable persons.

Farouq said the grant was designed to provide a one-off to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas of the country.

“A cash grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to poor women and men across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory,” she said.

Farouq implored the beneficiaries to make good use of the grant to improve productive activities that would generate more income and improve their living standard.

Speaking further, the Minister said, “The main objective of the programme is to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

“The specific objectives are: to increase access to financial capital required for economic and income-generating activities, promote financial inclusion among unbanked and underserved populations; and contribute towards improving their living standard.”

In line with President Buhari’s social inclusion, she said 70 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries comprise women while the remaining 30 per cent is for men.

In addition, she said about 15 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries is specifically allocated to the segment of the population with special needs, including Persons with Disability (PWDs) and senior citizens in the country, forcibly displaced persons (internally displaced persons, returnees, etc), widows and orphans.

She added, “The programme is targeted at poor rural and peri-urban women and men within the productive age of 18 and above.”

Farouq said the Ministry was working with critical Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), State governments as well as NGOs/CSOs, relevant stakeholders to identify, select and mobilise beneficiaries.

“The Ministry has engaged the services of Payment Service Providers (PSPs), all registered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for disbursement of funds. The cash grant of N20,000.00 is paid to target beneficiaries using physical payment and through bank accounts or wallets.

“We shall be flagging off disbursement in FCT on Thursday, 28th July, 2022 and thereafter, the programme will be rolled out in all 36 States and FCT according to schedule,” she stated.