Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ondo State Command, have arrested one Destiny Agbaijoh with an AK-47 rifle, a pump action gun and ammunition.

25-year-old Agbaijoh was arrested with weapons, which he concealed inside a bag, during a stop and search operation along Ore-Okitipupa Road.

The NDLEA State Commandant, Mr Kayode Raji, while parading the suspect in Akure, the state capital, said the suspect who boarded a commercial vehicle, was found with one AK-47, one pump action, 91 bullets of 5.56 mm,16 cartridges and N347,000 cash concealed in a bag.

According to Raji, the suspect had wanted to bribe the operatives with the cash found on him but was rejected.

The Commandant said, “This suspect was arrested on the 20th of July this year, along Ore-Okitipupa road by our men on stop and search operation.

“He was arrested with AK-47, which was discovered that the breach number has been tampered with, but the three magazines have an inscription that looks like the Nigeria Police.

“He was also arrested with one pump action with 91 bullets of 5.56 mm of live ammunition and 16 cartridges that are for pump action hidden in a bag.

“The sum of N347,000 was also seized from him. He had offered our officers the money as a bribe so that he could be released, which was promptly rejected.

“We have done our preliminary investigation and we are going to hand him over to the Police.”

Speaking with journalists, the suspect, Destiny Agbaijoh, disclosed that he got the bag containing the ammunition inside the bush in an unnamed village in Bayelsa State.

Agbaijoh, who claimed to be a timber dealer, said he was coming from Bayelsa State and going to his home town after Agadagba in Ese-Odo local government area of Ondo State.

According to the suspect, “I saw the bag containing the guns and ammunition in the bush in Bayelsa. l don’t know if it is a problem. I was coming from Bayelsa State and going to my town after Agadagba in Ese-Odo local government of Ondo State.

“The money is part of the proceeds from my timber business.”