National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has lost one of its corps members in Anambra state.

NYSC coordinator in the state, Mrs Blessing Ekene who disclosed this said the deceased corps member was among the 2021/2022 Batch B Stream 1 programme. Mr Blessing said the corps member lost his life to natural sickness.

Ekene who disclosed this yesterday during the passing out parade of some Corps members at Ekwueme Square, Awka, also stated that about 42 corps members had their service year extended as punitive action against their poor performance during the one year mandatory national service.

She also disclosed that three of the corps members were recommended for state award for their outstanding performance during the service year in their various places of primary assignments.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, represented at the event by the commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Patrick Agha-Mba has promised to tackle erosion menace at the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Mbakwu/Umuawulu, in Awka local government.

He particularly promised to address the erosion menace ravaging the NYSC camp, and, disclosed that the government had already contacted a team of erosion menace professionals to deal with the problem.