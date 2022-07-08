A total of 5,000 students have benefitted from the Bayelsa State government higher education loan scheme.

Executive Secretary of the board Dr. Michael Amaegberi who made the disclosure in Yenagoa while receiving an award on outstanding performance bestowed on him by the leadership of the National Union of Bayelsa State Students worldwide, assured the students that all the issues raised with the process will be subsequently considered to enable the students’ body run effectively.

In response, president of the union Yenne Ebobrah Dennis who is also a beneficiary of the loan scheme appreciated the board for a visible and selfless support and effective service delivery.

Earlier, Dennis who led the delegation of the students’ body raised some critical issues and challenges facing the students community. He appealed to the board to look into the issues with a view to proactively proffering solutions to sustain existing cordial working relationship between the board and the students community.

Also, chairman of the board, Prof. Saviour Nathan Agoro appreciated the Executive Secretary and other members of the board for their selfless service in the area of accountability and transparency in the discharge of their duties to the students; community sustainably.

He thanked the students’ leadership for their doggedness in their activities as students and for maintaining the existing cordial working relationship between the loans board and the students’ community.

Agoro charged the students body to always reach out to their fellow students who may be unable to meet up their tuition fees and convince such students to access the loan board.