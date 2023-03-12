On-Air-Personality (OAP), Dotun has criticised actor-turned-politician, Desmond Elliot for gifting his constituency tranformers few days to the state elections.

Dotun spoke following a post by the incumbent lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency, at the Lagos State House of Representatives, revealed on social media that he is gifting transformers to five areas in Surulere – Somade Crescent, Main Street, James Robertson, Akerele, Martins Street and Tafawa Balewa Street.

“I am excited to announce that new high-capacity transformers have been installed in Surulere, bringing reliable electricity to communities that have long needed them,” said Elliot.

Reacting to the lawmaker’s tweet, Dotun noted it was all a play to buy his constituency’s vote. He said for a man who couldn’t do anything for his constituency, the timing of the gift seems fishy.

He tweeted: “Desmond who couldn’t buy a power bank for his constituency suddenly buys eight transformers, all at once, a few days to the election. Isn’t it obvious that these guys don’t care? Desmond! Import and export.”

It will be recalled that some days back youths in Surulere had vowed to convene en-masse and vote out Elliot who is gunning for a third term at the Lagos House of Representatives at the state election. The youths were upset that since Elliot was sworn into office in 2015, it has not resulted in any positive action for the constituency. Moreover, the actor, they believe, tuwrned his back on the youths during the End Sars protest in 2020, when he pushed for a bill to regulate and control speech on social media at the Lagos State House of Assembly.