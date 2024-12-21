Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday, participated in the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta.

The colourful event witnessed displays of various sizes of water infrastructure and boat regattas from the five divisions of Lagos.

An excited Sanwo-Olu, who took to his verified Facebook page after the event, said occasion embodied the essence of Lagosians and signified a transformation and revival of their culture, adding that it showcased unwavering commitment to developing tourism in Lagos through the waterways.

“Today, we hosted the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta, themed “Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life.”

“The boat regatta embodies our essence and signifies a transformation and revival of our culture. It showcases our unwavering commitment to developing tourism in Lagos through our waterways.

“With one-third of Lagos surrounded by water, it is essential to utilize our waterways not only as a mode of transportation but also as a vital ecosystem for tourism.

“Today, we witnessed displays of various sizes of water infrastructure and boat regattas from the five divisions of Lagos. We had a great time, lots of fun and gained a greater appreciation for the beauty our waterways offer,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu, who is currently in Lagos for the Yuletide holidays, was scheduled to watch the boat parade and other activities of the Boat Regatta from the waterfront of his Queen’s Drive residence in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos, but later cancelled his attendance in honour of the stampede victims in Abuja and Okija, Anambra State.

More Photos Below: