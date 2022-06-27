The Association of Point of Sale Users in Nigeria (APOSUN), an umbrella body for all point of sale business operators, has reiterated its determinations to fight against financial fraud and other illegalities within its members across the country.

The national board of trustee chairman of the association, Barrister Ibrahim Abdullahi disclosed this during their courtesy visit yesterday to some stackholders in the Federal Capital Territory.

He submitted that the rationale behind the visits was to familiarise themselves with traditional institution and other critical stockholders on how to improve their POS business in the FCT and the country as a whole.

The lawyer noted that the move will equally help to achieve security development as well as enlighten their members on the guiding principles of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in authorising their operations.

Reacting to the visit, the chairman Abuja Emirates Council also the Emir of Abaji, Dr Adamu Baba Yunusa expressed appreciation to the association for identifying them as one of their critical stockholders stressing that they will continue to remain focused on the fight against fraud among others illegal acts capable to affect the well being if Nigerians.

The Emir of Abaji also charged the association to embark on capacity training for its members so as to improve their skills as well to compete with other POS operators in the international communities.

In a similar visit to the director, State Security Services FCT Command, Ado Mu’azu reassured of their readiness towards tackling fraud.

Meanwhile the association appealed to members of the public to support and cooperate with their members across the states for employment opportunities and socioeconomic development of the country.