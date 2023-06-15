‘Obi Was Never Against June 12 Struggle’

The Obi-Datti Movement yesterday said the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi was never opposed to the June 12 struggle contrary to claims in a report.

Head of Obi-Datti media, Diran Onifade, stated this in a statement titled “Re: Peter Obi and NADECO/Democracy Day-Yet another failed blackmail.“

He was reacting to an article which claimed Obi was against the June 12 struggle because he associated with the then military dictator, Gen Sani Abacha, who refused to allow Chief MKO Abiola to claim his presidential mandate at the time.

Onifade who said Obi was never directly or indirectly involved in the activities of the June 12 struggle, added that as of 1993, Obi who was not a politician admired and voted for late Chief MKO Abiola through late former Senate President Dr. Chuba Okadigbo whom he also admired.

He added that Obi soon after the election relocated to the United Kingdom with his family where he ran his business.

The spokesman of the Obi-Datti media said, “This is the man (Obi) some hirelings are making fruitless efforts to dent his image by fabricating lies against him including saying that he was against June 12 when he was not even resident in Nigeria during the June 12 imbroglio but leaving in the United Kingdom and could not have been involved as the faceless writer dubiously wanted the gullible public to believe.