10th NASS Won’t Be Rubber Stamp – Ningi

Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, has declared that the 10th National Assembly will not be a rubber stamp considering the caliber of people in the chambers.

Speaking to journalists after the Senate plenary yesterday, Ningi said as opposition, they are not going to be confrontational but will protect the independence of the legislature.

“With the faces I’ve seen in the Senate, it will be an entirely different Senate.

We are not going to be confrontational but we will make sure that the independence of the legislature is protected and won’t be a rubber stamp.

“We’ve seen that the Senate President is ready for the job and once he gives us our respect, we are going to support him.

“And you could see clearly that he is ready to work with us on behalf of the country. Things have not been working well in the past but we are going to face things squarely.