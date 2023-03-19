The incumbent Ogun State governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, is currently leading candidates of other political parties in the results of the Governorship and State Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Abiodun has won 11 Local Government Areas so far, while his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Ladi Adebutu, has won seven Local Government Areas out of the results of 18 LGAs announced so far by INEC.
Meanwhile, the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-backed candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Barr. Olubiyi Otegbeye, is yet to win in any local government area of the State.
The electoral commission is, however, expected to announce results of the outstanding two LGAs on Sunday afternoon after a short break.
LEADERSHIP reports that Ogun State has 20 local government areas.
See results below:
1. ODEDA LGA
APC: 11, 098
PDP: 8, 050
NNPP: 31
ADC: 3, 651
2. EGBADO NORTH LGA
APC: 15, 331
PDP: 11, 627
NNPP: 64
ADC: 12, 190
3. EGBADO SOUTH LGA
APC: 15, 047
PDP: 10, 913
NNPP: 75
ADC: 6, 435
4. EWEKORO LGA
APC: 8, 192
PDP: 7, 449
NNPP: 60
ADC: 3, 881
5. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LGA
APC: 19, 689
PDP: 24, 175
NNPP: 99
ADC: 9, 264
6. IJEBU NORTH LGA
APC: 18, 815
PDP: 15, 904
NNPP: 22
ADC: 2, 393
7. IKENNE LGA
APC: 9,125
PDP: 12, 472
NNPP: 09
ADC: 336
* Results of 10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.
8. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LGA
APC: 5,408
PDP: 7,086
NNPP: 27
ADC: 1,448
* Ballot paper snatching at ward 6, unit 2. The result was cancelled.
9. IJEBU-ODE LGA
APC: 12, 907
PDP: 10, 714
NNPP: 36
ADC: 1, 348
10. ABEOKUTA NORTH LGA
APC: 14,294
PDP: 12,622
NNPP: 34
ADC: 9,143
* Results of three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due to violence.
11. IJEBU EAST LGA
APC: 7, 883
PDP: 11, 242
NNPP: 45
ADC: 1, 885
* There was cancellation in unit 6, ward 9 due to violence.
12. REMO NORTH LGA
APC: 4, 306
PDP: 8,177
NNPP: 06
ADC: 327
* Cancellation of results in four wards of seven polling units due BVAS malfunction and violence.
13. IPOKIA LGA
APC: 21,338
PDP: 19,189
NNPP: 46
ADC: 1,897
14. ODOGBOLU LGA
APC: 9,143
PDP: 12,963
NNPP: 10
ADC: 1,281
* There was cancellations in 14 polling units due violence and refusal to use BVAS.
15. OGUN WATERSIDE LGA
APC: 5,878
PDP: 7,716
NNPP: 56
ADC: 2,575
* Cancellation in two wards due to violence and destruction of sensitive, non-sensitive materials and difficult terrain due to hyacinth.
16. IMEKO AFON LGA
APC: 9,591
PDP: 6,981
ADC: 6,124
17. ADO-ODO/OTA LGA
APC: 39, 006
PDP: 31, 022
NNPP: 194
ADC: 12, 174
18. OBAFEMI OWODE
APC: 15, 466
PDP: 11, 004
NNPP: 275
ADC: 5, 105
* 2 more LGAs outstanding.