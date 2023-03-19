The incumbent Ogun State governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, is currently leading candidates of other political parties in the results of the Governorship and State Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Abiodun has won 11 Local Government Areas so far, while his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Ladi Adebutu, has won seven Local Government Areas out of the results of 18 LGAs announced so far by INEC.

Meanwhile, the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-backed candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Barr. Olubiyi Otegbeye, is yet to win in any local government area of the State.

The electoral commission is, however, expected to announce results of the outstanding two LGAs on Sunday afternoon after a short break.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ogun State has 20 local government areas.

See results below:

1. ODEDA LGA

APC: 11, 098

PDP: 8, 050

NNPP: 31

ADC: 3, 651

2. EGBADO NORTH LGA

APC: 15, 331

PDP: 11, 627

NNPP: 64

ADC: 12, 190

3. EGBADO SOUTH LGA

APC: 15, 047

PDP: 10, 913

NNPP: 75

ADC: 6, 435

4. EWEKORO LGA

APC: 8, 192

PDP: 7, 449

NNPP: 60

ADC: 3, 881

5. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LGA

APC: 19, 689

PDP: 24, 175

NNPP: 99

ADC: 9, 264

6. IJEBU NORTH LGA

APC: 18, 815

PDP: 15, 904

NNPP: 22

ADC: 2, 393

7. IKENNE LGA

APC: 9,125

PDP: 12, 472

NNPP: 09

ADC: 336

* Results of 10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.

8. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LGA

APC: 5,408

PDP: 7,086

NNPP: 27

ADC: 1,448

* Ballot paper snatching at ward 6, unit 2. The result was cancelled.

9. IJEBU-ODE LGA

APC: 12, 907

PDP: 10, 714

NNPP: 36

ADC: 1, 348

10. ABEOKUTA NORTH LGA

APC: 14,294

PDP: 12,622

NNPP: 34

ADC: 9,143

* Results of three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due to violence.

11. IJEBU EAST LGA

APC: 7, 883

PDP: 11, 242

NNPP: 45

ADC: 1, 885

* There was cancellation in unit 6, ward 9 due to violence.

12. REMO NORTH LGA

APC: 4, 306

PDP: 8,177

NNPP: 06

ADC: 327

* Cancellation of results in four wards of seven polling units due BVAS malfunction and violence.

13. IPOKIA LGA

APC: 21,338

PDP: 19,189

NNPP: 46

ADC: 1,897

14. ODOGBOLU LGA

APC: 9,143

PDP: 12,963

NNPP: 10

ADC: 1,281

* There was cancellations in 14 polling units due violence and refusal to use BVAS.

15. OGUN WATERSIDE LGA

APC: 5,878

PDP: 7,716

NNPP: 56

ADC: 2,575

* Cancellation in two wards due to violence and destruction of sensitive, non-sensitive materials and difficult terrain due to hyacinth.

16. IMEKO AFON LGA

APC: 9,591

PDP: 6,981

ADC: 6,124

17. ADO-ODO/OTA LGA

APC: 39, 006

PDP: 31, 022

NNPP: 194

ADC: 12, 174

18. OBAFEMI OWODE

APC: 15, 466

PDP: 11, 004

NNPP: 275

ADC: 5, 105

* 2 more LGAs outstanding.