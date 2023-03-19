The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State has commenced the collation of results of the Governorship election held in the State on Saturday.

Results from 11 out of the 23 local government areas of the State have been announced by their respective collation officers so far on Sunday afternoon.

Out of the 11 LGAs so far announced, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, won in eight LGAs of Apa, Gwer-East, Ado, Obi, Ukum, Tarka, Buruku and Katsina-Ala, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Titus Uba, won in three LGAs of Gwer-West, Logo and Agatu.

Results from 12 LGAs were still outstanding as at the time of this report. However, the State’s Returning Officer, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta, has adjourned further collation of results to 5pm this Sunday.

See Results of 11 LGAs:

1) APA LGA

APC – 7,925,

PDP – 7,806,

LP – 465

2) Gwer-West LGA

PDP – 13,609

APC – 10,947

LP – 1,509

3) LOGO LGA

APC – 15,574

PDP – 16,385

LP – 296

4) ADO LGA

APC – 8,662

PDP – 4,379

LP – 308

5) Gwer-East LGA

APC – 20,083

LP – 1, 272

PDP – 12,085

6) AGATU LGA

APC – 7,482

PDP – 9,934

LP – 216

7) OBI LGA

APC – 9,897

LP – 1,185

PDP – 6,267

8) UKUM LGA

APC – 28,503

PDP – 9,418

LP – 439

9) TARKA LGA

APC – 16,422

PDP – 3,748

LP – 175

10) BURUKU LGA

APC – 34,713

PDP – 9,513

LP – 1,155

11) KATSINA-ALA LGA

APC – 3,4347

PDP – 6,716

LP – 176