The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State has commenced the collation of results of the Governorship election held in the State on Saturday.
Results from 11 out of the 23 local government areas of the State have been announced by their respective collation officers so far on Sunday afternoon.
Out of the 11 LGAs so far announced, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, won in eight LGAs of Apa, Gwer-East, Ado, Obi, Ukum, Tarka, Buruku and Katsina-Ala, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Titus Uba, won in three LGAs of Gwer-West, Logo and Agatu.
Results from 12 LGAs were still outstanding as at the time of this report. However, the State’s Returning Officer, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta, has adjourned further collation of results to 5pm this Sunday.
See Results of 11 LGAs:
1) APA LGA
APC – 7,925,
PDP – 7,806,
LP – 465
2) Gwer-West LGA
PDP – 13,609
APC – 10,947
LP – 1,509
3) LOGO LGA
APC – 15,574
PDP – 16,385
LP – 296
4) ADO LGA
APC – 8,662
PDP – 4,379
LP – 308
5) Gwer-East LGA
APC – 20,083
LP – 1, 272
PDP – 12,085
6) AGATU LGA
APC – 7,482
PDP – 9,934
LP – 216
7) OBI LGA
APC – 9,897
LP – 1,185
PDP – 6,267
8) UKUM LGA
APC – 28,503
PDP – 9,418
LP – 439
9) TARKA LGA
APC – 16,422
PDP – 3,748
LP – 175
10) BURUKU LGA
APC – 34,713
PDP – 9,513
LP – 1,155
11) KATSINA-ALA LGA
APC – 3,4347
PDP – 6,716
LP – 176