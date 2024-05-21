Student of Ogun State origin yesterday faulted a statement credited to the former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel over the airport project done by the incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The students, under the aegis of National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) particularly asked Daniel, who is now the Senator representing the East Senatorial district of the state to desist from engaging in what they described as “needless political wars while in office”.

NAOSS in the statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital and signed by its National President, Kehinde Thomas asked former governor Daniel to rather commend the incumbent governor, Abiodun for building the Agro Cargo Airport located in Ilishan Remo which was allegedly left in limbo for more than 10 years prior till 2019.

Former Governor Daniel had recently, in a recent interview, lamented that his administration suffered a media blackout which led to poor reportage of his administration’s two terms achievements that lasted between 2003 and 2011.

He was also reported to have said that the foundation of most of the projects, particularly the Agro-Cargo Airport, embarked upon by the incumbent Dapo Abiodun led administration were laid by his government between.

But reacting to Daniel’s public outburst wherein he accused Abiodun as taking accolades for the project initiated by his administration, the Ogun State students’ body described the Senator’s statement as a “flimsy excuses for failure of his administration to deliver a project several millions of naira were sunk into”.

Thomas said that the former governor by now, ought to have realized that the Abiodun-led administration has not been paying lip services to espousing good governance in the state, but walking his talk on making Ogun number one destination for investors in Nigeria and beyond, with the construction of the airport with the longest runway in the country.