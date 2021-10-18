Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa has directed residents of Warri, Uvwie and environs not to erect structures on waterways so as not to hamper the fight against flooding and desilting of drainage channels in the area.

Okowa gave the advice while inaugurating Chief Pereotu Oloye as a new member of the Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA) at Government House, Asaba.

He said the advice had become imperative, as it would go a long way in helping to restore the glory of the oil rich city of Warri, Uvwie and environs.

The governor said that WUEDA was created to redouble efforts in the upgrade of infrastructure and beautification of the oil rich city to stimulate the growth of commerce and industrialisation in the area.

While congratulating Oloye on his inauguration, he charged the director-general of the agency and other stakeholders to work as a team in achieving set goals.

“The hygiene of the place should be such that we do not continue to throw garbage into the drains that we have in our various environments. I wish you well in the course of your duties,” he added.

He said, “My dear brother, as you are inaugurated today, there is a lot of work to be done and l urge you to quickly relate with other members of the Board and to see what impact you are able to make along with them to truly and positively impact on our people.”

Responding, Oloye thanked Governor Okowa for finding him worthy to serve, and pledged to work in line with the laws guiding the agency in the performance of his duties.

He particularly appealed to the people of Warri, Uvwie and environs to synergise with the agency in the area of flood control and total beautification of the area.