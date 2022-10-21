Apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has dismissed reports making the rounds that the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa owes the Ohanaeze Ndigbo an aggregate debt of more than N200 million.

A statement issued by the spokesman of Ohanaeze, Dr Alex Ogbonnia disclosed that the said OYC is unknown to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and does not and cannot secure the mandate to speak on its behalf.

He said they have at various times pleaded with the Igbo youths to realise that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a hallowed name that represents a lot for the Igbo nation.

He stated that publications for public consumption in the name of Ohanaeze should be properly weighed against its widest implications.

“While the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, a seasoned diplomat and scholar, frowns at the failure by some eminent sons and daughters of Igbo land to conscientiously fulfil their moral obligations towards the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, it neither contemplates nor considers the use of blackmail as a civic virtue. Ohanaeze Ndigbo therefore urges the general public to disregard the other unguarded impetuous remarks by the youth as true to type,” he stated.