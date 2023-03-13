Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has decried the maltreatment of residents of the state by banks which refused to collect old currency notes even after paying customers with the old notes.

The governor in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed lamented the pains and suffering of residents, narrating the many complaints of bank customers who accused the banks of refusing deposits of old notes as well as the attendant negative consequences on the populace.

Adeleke noted that he has received several calls from bank customers across the state on the deliberate refusal of banks to collect old notes which is creating serious economic complications for residents of the state.

Governor Adeleke has consequently called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to direct the banks operating in the state to correct the anomalies.

The governor urged the state director of the CBN to direct the banks to halt the unhealthy practice that has not only subjected the people to untold hardship but killed so many small scale businesses in the country.

‘’If banks will not accept old notes as deposits, they must stop issuing old notes for withdrawal. The current pain being inflicted on our people must stop’’, the governor insisted.