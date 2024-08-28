With over a decade of experience in the finance sector, a seasoned Finance Manager, Temilola Onalaja, has weighed in on the current trends and challenges facing the industry.

In a chat with journalists, Onalaja shared her insights on how digital transformation, high inflation rates, and currency depreciation were reshaping the financial landscape in Nigeria.

Recall that Onalaja’s journey in finance began in 2014, driven by a lifelong passion for numbers and financial analysis.

According to her, “I’ve always had a natural inclination toward accounting and financial management.

“Even during my university years, I was the go-to person for my peers when it came to managing their finances,” she said.

She said since then, she has made a significant impact across several companies, focusing on cost savings and revenue maximization.

She went further to state that her work in overhauling operational workflows and implementing optimized billing processes has reportedly saved organizations millions of naira in revenue leakage.

Speaking on her specialty areas, she disclosed that she specialises in budget management, financial analysis, risk mitigation, and compliance.

Her passion, according to her, was about leveraging technology to drive innovation in financial services, boasting of a strong track record of implementing strategies that result in significant cost savings and revenue maximization.

Speaking on digital transformation in finance, she said, “One of the most significant trends influencing the finance industry today is digital transformation.

“The rise of fintech, blockchain, and cryptocurrency is revolutionizing how we operate.”

These technologies are not just buzzwords; they represent a fundamental shift in the way financial services are delivered, she avowed further.

Recall that in 2023, the global fintech market was valued at approximately $179 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% from 2024 to 2030 . In Nigeria, the fintech sector has been particularly robust, attracting over $800 million in investment in 2021 alone.

“These advancements offer new tools for financial management, from AI-powered budgeting apps to advanced analytics, which are essential for making informed decisions,” Onalaja added.

Speaking on other challenges, including inflation and currency depreciation, she said, “the industry is not without its challenges. Nigeria is grappling with high inflation rates and a depreciating naira. As of July 2024, Nigeria’s inflation rate stood at 24.08%, the highest in nearly two decades . Meanwhile, the naira has depreciated by over 40% against the U.S. dollar since 2023, exacerbating the country’s economic woes.

“The main challenge today is managing these economic pressures,” Onalaja explained.

She advocated monetary policy adjustments to control inflation, such as tweaking interest rates and utilizing Open Market Operations to regulate the money supply.

“Strengthening the naira will also require rebuilding foreign exchange reserves and increasing exports to boost foreign currency inflows,” she said.

Despite these challenges, Onalaja remains optimistic about the future of the finance industry.

She said she is currently involved in projects focused on personal finance management tools that leverage AI and big data. “These tools offer holistic financial planning and health tracking, helping users make smarter financial decisions,” she stated.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Onalaja speaks about her strong academic background., stating that she holds an MSc from the University of Chichester, UK, and a Level 7 qualification in Strategic Management and Leadership from OTHM. She is also certified by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) in Revenue Cycle and Cost Effectiveness.

As Nigeria navigates its economic challenges, she is hopeful that industry leaders like her are crucial in steering the financial sector toward stability and growth.

“The integration of technology in finance is not just a trend; it’s the future,” Onalaja emphasised.

She is poised to continue making a significant impact in the industry.