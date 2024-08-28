The Lagos State Police Command has arrested an unnamed nurse over the death of a 36-year-old woman, simply identified as Abiola, over a failed butt-lifting procedure allegedly carried out on the deceased by the nurse.

Lagos State’s Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

He remarked that the nurse was arrested after the Maroko Police Division received a report on Tuesday at about 11:40 am from the driver of the deceased, whose name was also not disclosed.

Hundeyin stated that the deceased’s driver reported that at about 3am on Monday, his boss, who was living at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo-Lekki, asked him to convey her to a clinic located at Lekki Phase 1 for a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) injection for buttocks enlargement.

Hundeyin said, “On arrival, the owner of the clinic (not mentioned), instructed a nurse to inject the now-deceased lady, who later became unconscious and started gasping for breath.

“The victim was rescued and rushed to another hospital in Lekki Phase 1 for treatment, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Based on the report, the scene was visited by a team of detectives.

“The hospital was also visited, where the corpse was inspected and photographed before it was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy,” he said.

The Lagos police image-maker added that the said nurse had been arrested adding that investigation is in progress.