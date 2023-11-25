President Bola Tinubu has been lauded for his intervention in the political crisis in Ondo State, which arose from the illness of the State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The commendation was expressed on Saturday in favour of the President’s mediation by the Commandant in charge of Ondo State chapter of the Tantita Security Services, Chief Idowu Asonja, who hailed the President, saying the State has been saved from a political impasse that would have had major effects on the polity.

Asonja, in a release on Saturday, said President Tinubu’s intervention was timely and appropriate, adding that what could have ultimately taken the shape of the Ajasin Vs Omoboriowo debacle of 1983 in the state was averted.

President Tinubu had, on Friday night, met with relevant stakeholders from Ondo State, including members of the executive and legislative arms of government and party leadership to aggregate opinions on the issues at stake regarding the governor’s absence and he gave specific directives going forward.

The resolutions included, among other things, that: Akeredolu remains the Governor; Lucky Aiyedatiwa remains the Deputy Governor and not as Acting Governor; stoppage of impeachment of the Deputy Governor, House of Assembly remains one; State Executive Council remains intact; Party Executives Council remains intact and withdrawal of all court cases.

Reacting, Asonja said; “We must all commend the President of our beloved country, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who has made a timely and positive intervention on the issues affecting Ondo State politically.

“His intervention has changed the course of the narrative positively. But for his timely intervention, Ondo State could have taken the shape of the Ajasin/Omoboriowo era, which caused the state so much damages and pains. I appreciate Mr President and wish him long life and fullness of health.”

Asonja also thanked the State actors, including the First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, members of the House and members of the State Executive Council for giving peace a chance.

“I thank the First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who has been making frantic efforts in government and on the home front to ensure stability in a time like this. I also thank the Speaker of the House of Assembly for showing good leadership and all the honourable members of the House. And I must also appreciate members of the State Executives for giving peace a chance. May God bless our dear state,” Asonja said.