Labour Party (LP) candidate for Ohafia South state constituency in next year’s general election, Chief Kalu Mba Nwoke, has said the constituency is yearning for a positive change.

Nwoke stated this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the Abia State capital yesterday, saying it is only the party that has the agenda to bring the change without delay.

He said it was unfortunate that the constituency “which has played central roles in the emergence of every governor of the state since 1999 is yet to benefit or be rewarded for the contributions.”

“The constituency is seriously lagging behind in infrastructure development, improved service delivery, quality appointments that will touch the lives of the people, empowerment, and employment opportunities.”

He said if elected, he will not only excel in contributing to making quality laws for the governing of the state, but will also use the position to attract and fast-track meaningful developments in the constituency.

Speaking about his experience in law making, Nwoke said as a former councillor for Ohafor Ward 1 and deputy leader of the 4th Ohafia legislative council, he would be “traveling on familiar terrain on a higher level.”

“It is pertinent for me to use this forum to say that my legacies are still there. No councillor has ever delivered his or her campaign promises as much as I did.

is why the constituents want me to serve them now.”