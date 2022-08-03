Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has urged members and stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to remain united and not take steps that would be injurious to its success at the general election.

The governor, who spoke at an interactive meeting with political appointees at the Government House in Minna, said they must put aside their differences and support the party’s candidates at all levels.

He emphasised that the ruling party must realign, re-strategize and work for all its flag bearers in the overall interest of the party.

He said the meeting is apt and will further serve as a veritable platform to reconcile all aggrieved party loyalists and therefore urge APC members and all stakeholders to work for peace.

Governor Bello said “We all had our candidates at state and national assembly levels during the party primaries. But that time is past. As painful as it may have been, God has decided and we need to leave it in His and work for the party”.

“The problem of APC is APC, we must not take actions that will be injurious to the party. We sheath our swords, accept everybody as APC and move on to glory as an indivisible and dominant ruling party “ he added.

The governor noted that, although APC remains a party to be reckoned with, a lot of work and energy is required to sustain its dominance.

Governor Sani Bello said it was erroneous and could also be suicidal for the party candidates, members and stakeholders to sit back and assume they have won the election already. He emphasised that the situation in the country has put the party at a disadvantaged position ahead of the coming elections.

He, however, expressed optimism that APC will weather the storm and form a formidable government as well as consolidate its internal democracy.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Hon, Muhammad Umar Bago said the gathering was majorly to encourage party members, particularly political appointees, on the need to unite and discuss on the way forward ahead of the 2023 general elections.