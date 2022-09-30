The organisers of the maiden Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima Football League has formally inaugurated six sub-committees to handle various activities of the league to ensure hitch free tournament and its success.

The chairman of the organizing committee, Engr. Suleiman Musa, who inaugurated the committees, said he will head the organizing and disciplinary committee with

Ibrahim Umar Fagge, Kano Pillars team manager and Sani Lawan serve as members of the committee.

The security committee is headed by the stadium manager of Sani Abacha Stadium Kofar Mata, Surajo Usman Tudun, while Kabiru Bawa, Salisu Fagge Zumunta and vice chairman of Kano State FA, Aminu Muhammad china are members.

The development and technicalities committee has Magistrate

Ibrahim Gwadabe as chairman with Aminu strikers and Mike Anike as members, while the media and publicity committee is headed by Ado Salisu of Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV) and has Ibrahim Umar Fagge FIFA and Kabiru Bawa as members of the committee.

The finance committee has the former general manager of Kano Pillars and one time director in the state KNUPDA, Abba Muhammad Fagge as chairman while Mr.

Mike Anike co chairman, Ibrahim Gwadabe, Surajo Usman Tudun Wada and Sani Lawan would serve as members.

Engr Musa charged the committees to do their best towards the success of the competition.

Meanwhile, Samba Kurna will confront Super Stars in the opening ceremony of the match scheduled to hold on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Sani Abacha Stadium Kofar Mata by 4pm.