The federal government has received the Draft White Paper on the Amal Pepple Committee report on new Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions created between 2012 and 2021.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Thursday, received the draft copy from the Ebele Okeke-led White Paper Drafting Committee.

He noted that the high cost of government in the country and the revenue challenges being experience were of serious concern to government.

Mustapha, who commended the committee for completing the assignment within the six-week timeline given to it, also assured that all that is necessary would be done to ensure that no sector of governance is neglected.

According to him, some of the recommendations by the white paper drafting committee would be considered as low-hanging fruits that would be implemented immediately after approval.

He said, “It is important to note that the high cost of governance in Nigeria and revenue challenges being experienced in the midst of competing societal demands are of serious concern to the Federal Government.

“All necessary things would be done to ensure that no sector was neglected. I have no doubt in my mind that the knowledge, experience and expertise members brought to bear in the cause of the assignment, would guide the Federal Government in addressing the high cost of governance and other associated problems.

“I am pleased to receive the report of the Engr. Ebele Okeke Committee that was constituted to draft a White Paper on the Amal Pepple Committee report on new Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions created between 2012 and 2021.

“This is a further demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to reposition the Public Service for effective service delivery,” Mustapha said

Chairman of the Committee and former Head of Service of the Federation, Ebele Okeke, in her remarks, stated that the Committee had “carried out content analysis of the legal framework setting up the PAS under review, analysis of the budgetary provisions of the PACs for the period under consideration.

“The potential for the PACS to be self-funding over a reasonable period of time as well as access to International sources of

funding technology to build up capacity and technical expertise to be self-sustaining were also considered.

The Committee said it “observed that the legal framework/enabling Act of some of the PACs did not clearly define structure, management and oversight, adding that “most of the laws used Agency, Commission and Board inter-changeably.

“For instance, where the organization is defined as a Commission, the provisions of the law did not support the structure of a Commission. In this regard, where the Committee recommended change in status/name, amendment of the Act/Law 1s also recommended, accordingly.

The Committee also observed that most of the agencies created (especially under Education and Health) were Bills that emanated from the National Assembly, and recommended that, “ it is important to engage and dialogue with the NASS to generate an understanding to streamline the creation of new PACs”

The committee stated that some of the recommendations can be considered as low hanging fruits that can be implemented immediately after approval of the White Paper.

The Draft White Paper is made up of three parts, with Part 1 dealing with introduction and Purpose, Part II shows the PACs, the Recommendations and Remarks of the Review Committee, Comments and Recommendations by this Committee for consideration of the Federal Government. Part III is the Implementation Plan and Key Performance Indicators.

The SGF had inaugurated the 8-member Committee on Friday 1 July, 2022 to produce a Draft White Paper on the 2022 Report of the Committee on the Review of New Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions (PACs) created since 2012 after the submission of the Report on the Restructuring and Rationalisation.