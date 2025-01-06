The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that those arrested by the security agencies for alleged involvement in the removal of sewage manhole covers on highways in Abuja will be made to face the full wrath of the law so as to serve as deterrent to others.

The Minister also assured that the government will ensure that all buyers and users of the vandalized manhole covers and other vandalized public infrastructures will be apprehended and prosecuted for economic sabotage and putting the lives of Nigerians at risk.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the Minister, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Monday, that the arrest of no fewer than 50 suspects for vandalism and theft of manhole covers within the FCT and recovering of 25 vandalized manhole covers was a demonstration of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) zero tolerance for criminalities, particularly vandalisation of public amenities.

The Minister, who commended the security agencies for their prompt and decisive actions, described their collaborative efforts as “fantastic” and a further assurance to the residents of the the FCT that their lives and properties are secured.

He also commended Nigerians for showing patriotism in speaking against the vandalisation, adding that “safeguarding public amenities is first and foremost, the duty of Nigerians, who are the owners and users of the amenities.”

The FCT Minister urged Nigerians, especially residents of the FCT to continue to use the Social Media positively as was done on the removal of the manhole covers, promising that “the government will always act promptly.”

He said; “Those stealing and buying amenities meant for the use of Nigerians are Nigerians themselves. They live among us and they are known. It is therefore important that patriotic Nigerians begin to expose them even before they carry out their devilish acts.”