A group, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) and MTN Foundation have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to deliver 52 primary healthcare centres across the country.

The partnership would further deliver additional 40 qualitative and affordable PHCs in 200 communities by June 2024.

Signing the agreement held at MTN Atlantis office in Lagos, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi said MTN Foundation which is celebrating 20 years via its monitoring and evaluation unit has tried to ensure its projects stand the test of time.

Adelusi-Adeluyi, who is the chairman of the MTN Foundation stated there is hope and “possibilities for us as Nigerians if we partner together to achieve greater things as two bodies.”

The managing director and chief executive officer of the foundation, Mrs Odunayo Sanya, said the foundation had remodelled 180 PHCs aside the 52 that were being done and had spent N28.8 billion in ensuring that quality and sustainable healthcare reach the people at the grassroots.

Sanya said, “Our partnership with Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) is unique because they have helped and handled areas of competence like training the healthcare workers among others, especially the PSHAN Adopt-a-Healthcare-Facility-Programme (ADHFP) which remodelling 12 PHCs coupled with the MTN What-Can-We Do-Together (MTN WCWDT) which equipped and remodelled 40 PHCs across centres in Anambra, Bayelsa, Kogi State, Rivers and Jigawa States.”

“With the intervention of remodeling the 52 primary health care center, we sunk a borehole in every PHC and we provided equipment, consumables medication in those centers and also more importantly Alternative power supply.’’

The director of PSHAN, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said, “This partnership was actually inspired by Bill Gates some years ago when he said that the private sector can drive great initiatives but with partnerships, they will do more than they can do only by themselves.

“So this partnership between PSHAN and MTN Foundation is close to my heart and I commend the MTN Foundation for the work so far.”