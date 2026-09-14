Deputy governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba, has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters and stakeholders to mobilise massive support for the party to deliver Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and all the party’s candidates at the forthcoming elections.

Garba inaugurated the SSG Ambassadors for Bago, Zone B, at the weekend in Suleja local government area and told APC leaders, senior government officials, political stakeholders, supporters and well-wishers, to work hard to deliver all the APC candidates.

Earlier, the secretary to the state government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, explained that the formation of the SSG Ambassadors for Bago, Zone B, was borne out of the need to acknowledge and consolidate the achievements recorded by the APC-led administration under the leadership of Governor Bago.

The SSG said the political structure was established purely to mobilise support for the APC and Governor Bago’s second-term bid, stressing that the administration had demonstrated commitment to the development and transformation of the state.

According to him, the formation of the SSG Ambassadors is also a recognition of what the APC and the governor have done for Zone B, adding that the people must be adequately mobilised to sustain the development trajectory through continuity.

Alhaji Abubakar Usman charged the newly inaugurated SSG Ward Ambassadors to see their responsibility as a serious task, urging them to take the message of the administration’s achievements to the grassroots and engage the people with humility, respect and decorum.

The SSG disclosed that Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago would officially flag off his campaign on September 19, 2026, and called on the Ambassadors to intensify their mobilisation efforts ahead of flag-off.

He emphasised that their assignment goes beyond political mobilisation, as they are expected to interact with the people, communicate the achievements of the administration and encourage continued support for the APC.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion and APC Zone B chairman, Hon. Ahijo Danladi Walijoh, described Suleja as the “second headquarters of Niger State,” stressing its strategic importance to the political fortunes of the state.

Hon. Walijoh described Zone B as a powerful political entity and noted that Suleja, being the largest political constituency in the zone, was strategically chosen to host the inauguration as part of efforts to consolidate the APC and secure victory for Governor Bago and other APC candidates.