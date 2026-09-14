BY ABDULLAHI SAMBO RICHIFA, Kano

Kano State government has showcased its 480-unit Gida-Gida Mega Housing City at Rijiyar Gwan-Gwan, Dawakin Kudu local government area, as part of a high-powered project inspection tour organised by the Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs to highlight the achievements of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration.

The delegation, led by the commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, comprised members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), journalists and social media influencers.

The tour took the delegation to some of the major projects executed or under construction by the state government, with particular attention to housing, education and infrastructure development.

At the Gida-Gida Mega Housing City, the commissioner for Housing Development, Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu, showcased the layout of the project and explained its components and broader objectives.

The 480-unit housing city is part of the administration’s efforts to expand housing opportunities, address the state’s housing deficit and support the planned expansion and decongestion of Kano metropolis.

The project, located at Rijiyar Gwan-Gwan along the Maiduguri Road axis, was earlier approved by the Kano State Government at a cost of more than N113 billion. Available government information described the project as part of a broader housing and urban-development strategy.

According to Architect Ibrahim, the housing units include five-bedroom duplexes, three-bedroom semi-detached houses and five-bedroom semi-detached houses, providing different categories of accommodation for prospective residents.

The commissioner explained that the project is being developed as a comprehensive housing city rather than merely a collection of residential buildings, with supporting infrastructure and social amenities planned to make the area a functional community.

He also disclosed that the state government was pursuing another major housing intervention through the development of Rural Model Cities across the 36 local government areas outside the Kano metropolitan area.

Under the plan, 50 houses are expected to be constructed in each of the 36 non-metropolitan local government areas, giving a projected 1,800 housing units across the state.

The state government had earlier announced plans to construct low-cost housing estates across the 36 local government areas outside the metropolis, saying the initiative was aimed at providing affordable accommodation for low- and middle-income earners while promoting balanced development. The estates are expected to have basic infrastructure including roads, electricity and water supply.

The Housing Commissioner also highlighted the wider 5,000-housing-unit programme as another component of the administration’s housing agenda.