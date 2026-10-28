Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has released the final list of candidates contesting for chairmanship and councillorship positions in the forthcoming local government elections scheduled for December 29, 2026.

The electoral body also presented copies of the list to Electoral Officers (EOs) and Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) for display at OYSIEC offices across the state.

Presenting the list at an interactive meeting with Electoral Officers (EOs) and Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) on Tuesday, 27 October, 2026 at the Commission’s headquarters in Ibadan, the OYSIEC chairman, Dr Afees Adeniyi, said the Commission had made significant progress towards conducting the third consecutive local government election under the present administration.

Adeniyi disclosed that nine out of the fifteen activities contained in the final revised election time table and schedule of activities leading to the election day had been carried out successfully.

He called on the electoral officers to ensure the display of the final list of the candidates in all the OYSIEC offices across the state without any delay.

Responding to questions and observations raised during the meeting, Adeniyi assured that relevant stakeholders would be involved in the electoral processes to ensure the successful conduct of the election.

He appreciated the governor of the state , Engr. Seyi Makinde for his interest in the conduct of the local government council elections and the approval of funds for the elections .

“I warmly welcome everyone to this meeting and also appreciate you all for your dedication and cooperation since my assumption in office “.

” This meeting is to brainstorm and ensure there is no communication gap between us . The commission members had worked on the final list of candidates submitted by political parties accordingly.

“We are presenting this to you today, believing that it will be displayed or pasted across our offices in the state, starting from tomorrow, 28th October, 2026.

In his remarks , the Chairman, Electoral Officers Forum, Dr Olusegun Odekunle, pledged the commitment of all the electoral officers and assistant electoral officers to the successful conduct of the council poll .

Odekunle lauded the leadership of the commission for its input on the review of the allowances of the electoral and assistant electoral officers by the state government and other welfare packages.