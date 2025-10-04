The Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) has offered automatic employment to three of its graduands even as it donated a total sum of N2.8 million to 28 of its graduands, who graduated from the departments of Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing Science and Radiography and Radiation Science, respectively.

PUMS pro-chancellor and chairman of council, Dr. Peter Odili, announced the donation while speaking during the joint induction/oath-taking ceremony of the graduands in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday.

The joint induction/oath-taking ceremony was conducted for the graduands from the three departments by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) and the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN).

Odili stated that the 28 graduands, which included 18 from the department of Nursing Science, 7 from the department of Medical Laboratory Science and three from the department of Radiography and Radiation Science, will receive N100,000 each, while he announced automatic employment for three graduands from the department of Radiography and Radiation Science, at the Pamo Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt.

The former Rivers State governor assured the medical laboratory science and nursing science graduands that the governing council of the university will do all it can to ensure they get job placements.

Odili appealed to them to remain worthy ambassadors of the institution, just as their predecessors.

“We urge you to be worthy ambassadors of this university. The feedback we are getting from your predecessors is very encouraging,” he said.

In his welcome address, the acting vice chancellor of PUMS, Professor Smith Jaja, reminded the graduands that the pledge they made during the induction and oath-taking exercise will live with them forever.