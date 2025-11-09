The candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 16 local government areas of Taraba State have emerged winners in the last Saturday’s chairmanship elections in the state.

Dr. Phillip Duwe, the chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (TSIEC), made the declaration on Sunday at the Commission’s headquarters in Jalingo.

The Commission’s chairman mentioned that four political parties, namely; ADC, APP, PDP and YPP, participated in the elections as against the claim in some quarters that only one party fielded candidates for the exercise.

He explained that the exercise was conducted with no sentiments or discrimination against anyone or political parties, as the commission has for the first time introduced innovations in the process and improved the system that will guide future elections.

The TSIEC chairman then gave the breakdown of scores from the 16 local government areas as follows; Ardo-Kola: ADC 6,556, APP – 3,034, PDP – 47,328 and YPP 2,565; Bali: ADC – 600, APP – 0, PDP 119,331, YPP – 46; Donga: ADC – 0, APP – 0, PDP – 21,207, YPP-0; Gashaka: ADC – 0, APP – 43, PDP – 44,920, YPP – 0; Gassol: ADC – 221, APP – 68, PDP – 94,920, YPP- 82; Ibi: ADC – 661, APP – 597, PDP – 68,913, YPP – 323; Jalingo: ADC – 6,859, APP – 0, PDP – 107,902, YPP – 0; Karim-Lamido: ADC – 750, APP – 157, PDP – 87,993, YPP – 32; and in Kurmi, ADC- 100, APP – 0, PDP – 63,355, YPP – 91;

Scores for the chairmanship positions from other local governments were; Lau: ADC – 385, APP – 7, PDP – 68,430, YPP – 5; Sardauna: ADC – 0, APP – 0, PDP – 152,427, YPP-671; Takum: ADC -0, APP -0, PDP – 104,226, YPP -0; Ussa: ADC – 0, APP – 42, PDP – 69,533, YPP – 0; Wukari: ADC – 0, APP – 0, PDP – 163,513, YPP – 0; Yarro: ADC – 96, APP – 21, PDP – 61,516, YPP – 0; and Zing: ADC – 327, APP – 55, PDP – 67,302, YPP – 13 accordingly.

He said, “candidates of the PDP in the 16 local government areas won the election that was conducted by the commission and have certified the requirements of the law and are hereby declared as winners and returned elected,” Dr. Duwe declared.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the electorate, CSOs, the media, as well as the security operatives, for maintaining law and order before, during and after the elections.

Dr. Duwe, however, announced that the commission was still collating results from the 168 electoral wards for the councillorship positions, and once they were done with the computation, the commission was going to announce winners immediately.