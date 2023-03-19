The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clinched 25 out of the 26 seats in the Osun State House of Assembly in the just-concluded State Assembly elections held on Saturday.

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) won the remaining one seat of Boripe/Bowaduro State constituency.

LEADERSHIP reports that the immediate-past past Governor of the State, Gboyega Oyetola, hails from Boripe LGA.

The results of the election indicated that PDP won in Ifelodun Constituency where Tajudeen Akinlolu Adeyemi of the PDP polled 16,184 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mulikat Abiola Bello, of the APC who scored 7,460 votes.

In Ede North State Constituency, PDP’s Adewumi Babajide Kofoworola polled 17,530 votes to defeat Abdulquadri Suleiman of the APC, who polled 9,010.

In Ilesa West, Wale Akerele of the PDP defeated Wale Adedoyin of the APC by polling 13,261votes against 6,392 votes.

Prince Kashope Abolarin of the PDP polled 5,416 votes to defeat his closest rival from the APC, who scored 2,939 votes in Ifedayo State Constituency.

In Ife Central State Constituency, Abiola Jeremiah Awoyeye of the PDP polled 11,691 votes as against his closest rival in the APC who scored 8,997 votes.

Abidemi Akinyode of the PDP got 11,383 votes as against his opponent in the APC, who polled 5,313 votes.

Other State constituencies that the PDP won included Ife South, Ife East, Modakeke Area Office, Oriade, Ika, Ejigbo, Ayedaade, Irewole/Isokan, Irepodun/Orolu, Olorunda and Osogbo.

Recall that in the recently-held February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, the PDP also cleared all the National Assembly seats in the State.